Samsung to invest in Poland

According to the Warsaw Business Journal Samsung is planning to invest in a new manufacturing facility in the outskirts of Wroclaw in the Swieta Katarzyna district.

"In the beginning it is going to be one huge hall the size of five football stadiums. Later on other halls will be built. The plant will employ 1,200 people," said Jerzy Fitek, the district leader. According to WBJ Samsung will invest over 100 million euro in the new factory. Samsung is hoping to receive 40% of the needed investments in public aid.