Electrolux to close factory in France

In July 2004, Electrolux announced that it was investigating a possible closure of the cooker factory in Reims, France. The decision has now been taken to close the factory at the end of the first quarter 2005.

The employee representatives have been consulted regarding the conditions for the closure in accordance with French labor laws.



The Electrolux cooker factory in Reims has approximately 240 employees and produces cookers and built-in ovens. The closure of the factory will incur a total cost of approximately € 30 m, which will be taken as a charge against operating income in the fourth quarter of 2004.