Camtek listed at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Camtek Ltd. has applied for its shares to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Trading of the company's shares on the TASE is expected to begin this Wednesday, December 21st.

Listing on TASE will be in addition to the existing listing on the NASDAQ National Market where Camtek's shares trade under the symbol CAMT.



Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented: “Camtek's decided to list its shares on TASE to facilitate trading by Israeli investors and lower their transaction costs. In addition, dual listing may increase the Company's overall trading volume by providing Israeli institutional investors, some of which are currently limited in their trading on foreign exchanges, greater and easier access to Camtek's shares. Other Israeli and European investors who trade in Tel Aviv may take advantage of this venue as well."