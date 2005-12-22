Anoto & DNP announce relationship

Japans largest printing company, $13 billion Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) is the company behind the previously announced Euro 7 million investments in next generation pen solutions in Anoto.

DNP will together with Anoto, as a strong and well suited partner, be driving a third party program for next generation pen development in Japan. This will be a natural development of the already committed effort in forms solutions.



Anoto has earlier announced receiving Euro 3,5 million and will receive an additional Euro 3,5 million when the final agreement is signed. When products and services sale of next generation pen solutions begins, Anoto will also receive royalty on pens, applications and content.



"The DNP company statement and strategy is Print and Information (P&I) and Anoto has a technology that in an important way can contribute to the DNP strategy come true. We are committed to Anoto long term and have so far based our investment on development of digital pen and paper forms. This will continue and increase. Adding next generation pen solutions will both add value to the forms business but also open up new major opportunities in the consumer market where DNP and their customers and partners are strong. The Final Agreement is a few months delayed but our understanding and expectations of the technology has grown during the pre-study and we are very committed to work with Anoto to close the Final Agreement”, says Tetsuji Morino, Managing Director Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.



“Anoto is very satisfied to have such a strong and committed partner in Japan where almost all potential third party developers already have a DNP relation, either as customers or partners. DNP is today active in the forms business and we are pleased that they are now also moving to next generation pen solutions. I am convinced that DNP is the best partner and well suited to drive a broad and strong Japanese effort”, says Anoto CEO Örjan Johansson.