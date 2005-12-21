Gould Electronics to close its US operations

Gould Electronics, plans to close its U.S operations and headquarters by April 2006. Gould will serve the U.S market from Germany.

Gould Electronics said that the closing of its facility in Arizona and U.S. headquarters is necessitated by continued depressed U.S. market conditions, competitive world pricing and the high cost of copper. 200 jobs will be cut.



Nikko Materials, which is the owner of Gould Electronics, will support the U.S. Market via Gould Electronics GmbH business based in Eichstetten, Germany.



Gould Electronics supplies manufacturers of printed circuit boards and laminators. It makes printed circuit materials such as its JTC-brand electrodeposited copper foil, its CAC-brand (Copper-Aluminum-Copper) foil, and its TCR-brand resistor foil.