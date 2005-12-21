Exception PCB Goes for Growth in Europe

UK-based Exception PCB is looking to grow its market share in France by 25 per cent during 2006 with the appointment of Laurent Paillet as export sales manager.

A French national with a strong track record in consumer and industrial sales, Paillet is based in Exception PCB's Lyon office, where he will co-ordinate the business' sales activity through Continental Europe.



Paillet was previously sales manager for Tamura Corporation, the Japanese power supply manufacturer, where he was instrumental in achieving revenues of EUR10m over eight years. During this period, he also grew the European sales team from one to eight people.



Currently Exception PCB is generating revenues of approximately EUR2m in France - a figure that the new management team, who acquired the business from DDI last year, is aiming to increase significantly over the next few years.



Craig Wright, CEO for Exception PCB said: "Having invested heavily in our technical development team in recent months, we feel that we can offer a unique added-value service to specialist markets throughout Europe. Our development work into high-density printed circuit boards, often involving the use of towered microvias for micro BGAs with additional expertise in flex-rigids, puts us at the forefront of PCB realisation in Europe."



Exception PCB is predicting significant growth in the semi-conductor, aerospace, defence and telecoms markets for its range of bespoke solutions in these niche markets.