New shareholder in Kitron

The Finnish subsidiary of Danish investment firm Danske Capital has bought 10% of the Stocks in Kitron, which is Norway's largest EMS-Provider.

Danske Capital already owns stocks in Kitron. The investment firm has now bought 230.000 new stocks in Kitron for 2.90 NOK per share. Danske Capital now owns 10,1 % of the stocks in Kitron.