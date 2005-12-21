Small series nano fab wanted in the UK

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen the British research councils are willing to invest $88 M on a new fab for manufacturing of silica based nano electronics.

To run the fab an additional investment of $8.8 M a year will be needed.



In the report, ”Large Facilities Roadmap”, the British research councils stated that the industry in UK needs a small series nano fab for research and development of its silica based nano electronics.



The council wants to start the construction of the new fab at latest 2010. Nano technology is a prioritized area in UK. The market for nano tubes is expected to be worth $14 Bn by 2014.