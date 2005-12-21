Elektrobit's net sales and profit for Q4 anticipated to remain

Elektrobit Group Plc. anticipates the level of net sales and profit for Q4 in 2005 to remain, more clearly than previously announced, below the turnover (60.2 MEUR) and profit (10.1 MEUR) level of Q4 in 2004.

The decrease in net sales is due to the Contract R&D business and the combined Test & Automation Solutions business not having developed as strongly as expected. The decrease in profit is due to the weaker than expected profitability of the Test & Automation Solutions business. Elektrobit Group Plc. anticipates the level of net sales for Q4 in 2005 to be 51 - 53 MEUR and the level of profit for Q4 in 2005 to be 3 - 4 MEUR. The net sales in 2005 is expected to be appr. 210 MEUR and the profit in 2005 to be appr. 24 MEUR.



Elektrobit Group of Companies has during 2005 made substantial investments in the development of new products and to improvement of productivity of the Elektrobit Group and will continue the investments during 2006. Because of the above mentioned reasons and because of the decreasing profits in the Production Testing business area Elektrobit Group anticipates the net sales in 2006 to grow moderately from that of 2005 and the profit in 2006 to be lower than in 2005. The financial result of 2005 and the guidance concerning 2006 will be reported 15 February 2006.

