Electronics Production | December 21, 2005
Elektrobit's net sales and profit for Q4 anticipated to remain
Elektrobit Group Plc. anticipates the level of net sales and profit for Q4 in 2005 to remain, more clearly than previously announced, below the turnover (60.2 MEUR) and profit (10.1 MEUR) level of Q4 in 2004.
The decrease in net sales is due to the Contract R&D business and the combined Test & Automation Solutions business not having developed as strongly as expected. The decrease in profit is due to the weaker than expected profitability of the Test & Automation Solutions business. Elektrobit Group Plc. anticipates the level of net sales for Q4 in 2005 to be 51 - 53 MEUR and the level of profit for Q4 in 2005 to be 3 - 4 MEUR. The net sales in 2005 is expected to be appr. 210 MEUR and the profit in 2005 to be appr. 24 MEUR.
Elektrobit Group of Companies has during 2005 made substantial investments in the development of new products and to improvement of productivity of the Elektrobit Group and will continue the investments during 2006. Because of the above mentioned reasons and because of the decreasing profits in the Production Testing business area Elektrobit Group anticipates the net sales in 2006 to grow moderately from that of 2005 and the profit in 2006 to be lower than in 2005. The financial result of 2005 and the guidance concerning 2006 will be reported 15 February 2006.
Elektrobit Group of Companies has during 2005 made substantial investments in the development of new products and to improvement of productivity of the Elektrobit Group and will continue the investments during 2006. Because of the above mentioned reasons and because of the decreasing profits in the Production Testing business area Elektrobit Group anticipates the net sales in 2006 to grow moderately from that of 2005 and the profit in 2006 to be lower than in 2005. The financial result of 2005 and the guidance concerning 2006 will be reported 15 February 2006.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments