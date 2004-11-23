Flextronics in Ukrainian deal

Flextronics Network Services has signed an agreement with Ukrainian Mobile Communications.

Flextronics Network Services, a business unit of Flextronics, has signed an agreement with Ukrainian Mobile Communications (UMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mobile TeleSystems OJSC. As part of the agreement, Flextronics Network Services will become the main contractor for the rollout, expansion, and maintenance of UMC’s GSM network throughout Ukraine.



This is a significant engagement as UMC serves more than six million customers. The company’s GSM network occupies 85% of Ukraine’s territory, where 91% of population lives. Through the agreement, Flextronics will perform nearly 70% of the construction for UMC’s GSM network, involving roughly 1,800 GSM sites.



My congratulations to Flextronics, a large and reputable international company, with winning the UMC tender. I am convinced that our cooperation will optimize the GSM construction, as well as improve the quality and the terms. The whole activity will help execute UMC’s project “Let’s Make Ukraine Mobile”, - says Eric Franke, General Director of UMC . Sergey Bubka, the Olympic champion and legend of Ukrainian sports, has become the face of the program.



“By partnering with Flextronics Network Services, UMC can utilize the advantages of having just one interface on the project, instead of hundreds. By letting us handle the majority of onsite services, UMC can focus on delivering its competitive and broad service offerings to end customers,” said Ronny Nilsson, Global President at Flextronics Network Services headquarters in Sweden.



Flextronics Network Services also announced today that it has established the headquarters for its Ukrainian subsidiary in Kiev and its regional offices in other strategic locations throughout Ukraine.