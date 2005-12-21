Electronics Production | December 21, 2005
ST joins wireless consortium
STMicroelectronics announced its membership of the Enhanced Wireless Consortium (EWC), a broad coalition of Wi-Fi® industry leaders formed in October 2005 to accelerate and promote development of the IEEE 802.11n high-speed wireless standard, which promises to more than quadruple the performance of today's wireless local area networks (WLANs).
ST believes it important to ensure that features specifically designed to enhance battery life and to improve communication range are incorporated into the new standard to provide proper support for handheld devices.
The new specification is being developed by the IEEE 802.11 Task Group N (TGn), which is charged with developing a next-generation Wi-Fi standard capable of sustaining higher data throughput over an extended range and with improved power management for handheld devices. It will be a particularly important standard in the WLAN market as it will build upon and extend the capabilities for the vast number of users worldwide who currently enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi connectivity through IEEE 802.11a/g, and will ensure interoperability across the wide range of new products expected to join the market.
The focus of ST's wireless network activities is on Wi-Fi/Cellular phone convergence, whereby a single device such as a handset can operate under a range of protocols. It aims to bring to EWC its expertise in low power System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies, to ensure that the new high throughput features are fully compatible with the requirements of handheld devices, improving users' mobile experiences with longer battery life and whole-building coverage.
By proposing a specification with widespread industry support, EWC hopes to speed ratification of the 802.11n standard, while enabling the early development of high-performance WLAN products built to a common set of guidelines. The specification is designed to enable consumers to enjoy new levels of wireless performance, coverage and interoperability, by defining technologies that address emerging handheld and consumer electronics applications as well as the PC and networking equipment market.
ST is almost unique in concentrating 11n product development on the requirements of the mobile market, where its knowledge of advanced coding provides a significant improvement in the range of single antenna 802.11n mobile stations in an asymmetric 11n network. It was a partner in an earlier consortium – WWiSE (Worldwide Spectrum Efficiency) – whose technical submissions to TGn have now largely been absorbed into the EWC draft specification alongside those of other industry groups including TGn Sync.
“Accelerating the delivery of an enhanced 802.11n public standard can only benefit the Wireless LAN market, and ST is pleased to join EWC to assist in this aim,” said Edoardo Merli, Deputy General Manager of ST's Wireless LAN Business Unit. “Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output, MIMO technology delivers significant improvements in throughput, as well as greater range and more reliable links – all key requirements for the fast growing converged Wi-Fi/Cellular device market.”
The new specification is being developed by the IEEE 802.11 Task Group N (TGn), which is charged with developing a next-generation Wi-Fi standard capable of sustaining higher data throughput over an extended range and with improved power management for handheld devices. It will be a particularly important standard in the WLAN market as it will build upon and extend the capabilities for the vast number of users worldwide who currently enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi connectivity through IEEE 802.11a/g, and will ensure interoperability across the wide range of new products expected to join the market.
The focus of ST's wireless network activities is on Wi-Fi/Cellular phone convergence, whereby a single device such as a handset can operate under a range of protocols. It aims to bring to EWC its expertise in low power System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies, to ensure that the new high throughput features are fully compatible with the requirements of handheld devices, improving users' mobile experiences with longer battery life and whole-building coverage.
By proposing a specification with widespread industry support, EWC hopes to speed ratification of the 802.11n standard, while enabling the early development of high-performance WLAN products built to a common set of guidelines. The specification is designed to enable consumers to enjoy new levels of wireless performance, coverage and interoperability, by defining technologies that address emerging handheld and consumer electronics applications as well as the PC and networking equipment market.
ST is almost unique in concentrating 11n product development on the requirements of the mobile market, where its knowledge of advanced coding provides a significant improvement in the range of single antenna 802.11n mobile stations in an asymmetric 11n network. It was a partner in an earlier consortium – WWiSE (Worldwide Spectrum Efficiency) – whose technical submissions to TGn have now largely been absorbed into the EWC draft specification alongside those of other industry groups including TGn Sync.
“Accelerating the delivery of an enhanced 802.11n public standard can only benefit the Wireless LAN market, and ST is pleased to join EWC to assist in this aim,” said Edoardo Merli, Deputy General Manager of ST's Wireless LAN Business Unit. “Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output, MIMO technology delivers significant improvements in throughput, as well as greater range and more reliable links – all key requirements for the fast growing converged Wi-Fi/Cellular device market.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments