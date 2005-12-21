Another breast scanning order to Sectra

The Swedish IT and medical technology company Sectra will provide Stockholm Söder Hospital with a breast imaging PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication system) for its mammography operations. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 5 million.

Stockholm Söder Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in Stockholm County conducting mammography screening. The hospital has begun to digitize its mammography department. Today, approximately 20,000 screening examinations are carried out each year and the hospital expects to double that number over a three-year period. The digitization of the mammography department at Stockholm Söder Hospital will be conducted in three steps, with the implementation of PACS being included in the first step.



“An optimized workflow is critical for our operations and it was a key factor in our choice of supplier,” says Christina Kilander, Head of the radiology department at Stockholm Söder Hospital. “With PACS from Sectra we have obtained a total solution that we are confident will keep what it promises,” she adds.



The mammography department already uses Sectra RIS (Radiology Information System) for the administration of patient information. The implementation of Sectra PACS will provide a totally integrated solution allowing radiologists at the mammography department to perform reading of images productively and securely without compromising diagnostic quality or patient integrity. Sectra RIS and PACS are already being used at the hospital's radiology department.