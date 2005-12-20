Fern Abrams Key-Note Speaker<br> at Lead-Free event

At the event "Blyfritt 2006" at the Stockholm Fair in Älvsjö south of Stockholm, a specialist of leading standards will hold a key-note performance.

Fern Abrams, environmentally and legally responsible at IPC USA, will attend "Blyfritt 2006" to inform, first of all about IPC's work on obtaining an international labelling standard. Both WEEE and RoHS are issues that are concerning Fern and she is looking forward to an open dialogue with Swedish governments and businesses. Among other issues the Swedish government's plans to ban the flame retardants TBBPA and HBCDD (which are included in PCB materials)only in Sweden, will according to Fern Abrams be a hot topic for the day.



Various kinds of surface finishes for PCB's

The Scandinavian PCB manufacturers are well represented. Elmatica, NCAB, Elprint, Teltex and Multiteknik have all supplied the show with PCB's of different kinds of surface finishes such as ENIG, HAL Sn/Cu and Chemical Sn.



Fully booked

The event had to be extended from 35 to 46 exhibitors due to the popularity.

- The interest has been great and fortunately we managed to fit in some additional stands in the end, said Project Manager Magnus Ericsson.