German PCB sales up in September

According to Circuitree the German PCB sales have rised since the sharp fall in June.

The German PCB sales in september went down year-on-year but compared to 2005 average the sales went up slightly. The German PCB industry had a major decline during the summer but went up again in September. Acoording to Circuitree September's result often sets the trend for the rest of the year so the result for the fourth quarter is likely to be positive.