Electronics Production | December 20, 2005
evertiq's 10 Biggest Stories in 2005
Rutronik's buy-out of Eurodis. Enics purchase of two Flextronics plants. Sanmina-SCI workers walked out and protested in Finland. We have gathered the ten biggest news stories on evertiq in 2005.
Flextronics Sweden up for sale (January 19)
The bomb blasted at evertiq's office in the end of 2004, when the editorial staff received an anonymous phone-call stating that most of Flextronics' Swedish operations were up for sale. Three potential buyers were mentioned. In April, fast growing EMS-Provider Enics AG announced that they have acquired two plants in Sweden from Flextronics.
Solectron axe nearly 1000 in Romania (March 31)
The American EMS Giant fires nearly 1000 out of 4000 workers at its plant in Timisoara, Romania.
Foxconn worlds second-largest EMS (April 12)
A report from IDC mentioned that Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) overtook Sanmina-SCI to become the second-largest global EMS Provider.
Eurodis in merger talks (June 22)
Rumour has it that someone is willing to take over troubled distributor Eurodis. A couple of weeks later, Eurodis went into administration. German competitor Rutronik and other distributors stepped in to take over anything that was worth something.
New PCB plant opens in Hungary (July 12)
Japanese PCB-producer Ibiden Co. inaugurated its newly built PCB-plant in Dunavarsany, Hungary.
Sasco Holz starts business activities (July 14)
A new distributor, with over 200 employees and a yearly turnover of about EUR 200 million was created as a result of a merger of the Arrow Central Europe companies Holz Elektronik GmbH and Sasco Vertrieb von Elektronischen Bauelementen GmbH.
Camtek files lawsuit against Orbotech (July 15)
The day after, it was revealed that Camtek Ltd. and its parent company, Priortech Ltd., filed a lawsuit against Orbotech Ltd. and Orbot Systems Ltd. The lawsuit seeked to recover damages caused to Camtek and Priortech.
Sanmina workers walked out (September 16)
The workers at Sanmina-SCI's plant in Haukiputaa in northern Finland walked out in a protest of the company's personnel policy.
Two handset makers drop Flextronics Hungary (October 10)
Flextronics in Hungary lost some major parts of its handset production when two mobile phone companies transferred their production. 900 employees were removed.
FR4 can't take the increased temperatures (November 23)
It appeared that the increased temperatures that comes with the RoHS directive will be harmful for the well established FR4 (Flame Retardant 4) laminate in the PCB industry.
Other Big Headlines in 2005 we remember
Cofidur plans to take over Flextronics' french operations
Tyco slims in Europe and US but exploding in China
Top 100 global EMS companies
NOTE CEO to quit
Molex to close plants in Europe
Kitron plans transfers to Lithuania
Merry Christmas from the evertiq Team!
Irma Mehmedovic, Jesper Olsson, Henrik Björsell, Håkan Andersson and Karin Björsell!
Other Big Headlines in 2005 we remember
Cofidur plans to take over Flextronics' french operations
Tyco slims in Europe and US but exploding in China
Top 100 global EMS companies
NOTE CEO to quit
Molex to close plants in Europe
Kitron plans transfers to Lithuania
Merry Christmas from the evertiq Team!
Irma Mehmedovic, Jesper Olsson, Henrik Björsell, Håkan Andersson and Karin Björsell!
