Indium announces new distributor

Indium Corporation of America has announced that GPS has become its newest distributor in the European market, covering Germany, Croatia and Slovenia.

The GPS Team has many years of experience in the electronic assembly industry and will be responsible for selling Indium Corporation's extensive line of solder pastes and wave solder fluxes. According to Indium Corporation's European Sales Manager, Tony Howard, "GPS is a good match to our company and we are very pleased to be working with such a strong team. We look forward to growing our business together."