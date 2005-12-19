Electronics Production | December 19, 2005
Wipro acquires European SoC firm
Wipro Technologies, the global IT Services arm of Wipro Limited, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Austrian System-on-a-Chip firm NewLogic in an all cash deal.
Under the terms of the agreement, Wipro, the world's largest third party R&D services provider, will pay approximately Euro 47 Mn (US $56 Mn) to acquire 100% stake in privately held NewLogic. The consideration includes cash payment on closure of the transaction as well as earn outs on achieving targeted financial conditions over a 3 year period. NewLogic's estimated 2005 revenues is Euro 14 Mn.
NewLogic is a leading semiconductor design services company with intellectual property (IP) cores for complex wireless applications like Wireless LAN and Bluetooth. It has an industry leading portfolio of semiconductor IPs and components in the wireless applications space and demonstrated innovative capabilities in the analog and Radio Frequency (RF) design. These capabilities complement Wipro's own portfolio of IP cores and patents in wireless and wireline technologies areas, positioning the combined entity as the global leader in this space.
Wipro gains 120 specialists through this acquisition, strengthening its ability to provide proven semiconductor IP cores and complete System-on-chip solutions with digital, analog mixed signal and RF design services. The acquisition also provides Wipro with access to 25 patent filings and over 20 customers in the product engineering domain. These customers include Agere, Infineon and Philips. Wipro is a solutions provider in the semiconductor design services space with more than 1200 design engineers and the acquisition further strengthens this position in the global design services market. Europe currently contributes to 9% of Wipro's revenues for R&D services in embedded products.
"In the product engineering space, ownership of IPs is a key asset for building services revenues. The NewLogic acquisition is a significant step in our plans to be the leader in the Wireless IP and RF technology space. It will position Wipro as a complete SoC solution provider to our customers. The acquisition also helps us consolidate our position as leaders in this space and more particularly provides a solid base for addressing the large market in Continental Europe" said Ramesh Emani, President, Product Engineering Solutions, Wipro Technologies.
Wipro will combine its global semiconductor IP portfolio, the analog/mixed signal services and the European SoC design services with NewLogic and create a new business unit under Product Engineering Solutions group.
NewLogic is a leading semiconductor design services company with intellectual property (IP) cores for complex wireless applications like Wireless LAN and Bluetooth. It has an industry leading portfolio of semiconductor IPs and components in the wireless applications space and demonstrated innovative capabilities in the analog and Radio Frequency (RF) design. These capabilities complement Wipro's own portfolio of IP cores and patents in wireless and wireline technologies areas, positioning the combined entity as the global leader in this space.
Wipro gains 120 specialists through this acquisition, strengthening its ability to provide proven semiconductor IP cores and complete System-on-chip solutions with digital, analog mixed signal and RF design services. The acquisition also provides Wipro with access to 25 patent filings and over 20 customers in the product engineering domain. These customers include Agere, Infineon and Philips. Wipro is a solutions provider in the semiconductor design services space with more than 1200 design engineers and the acquisition further strengthens this position in the global design services market. Europe currently contributes to 9% of Wipro's revenues for R&D services in embedded products.
"In the product engineering space, ownership of IPs is a key asset for building services revenues. The NewLogic acquisition is a significant step in our plans to be the leader in the Wireless IP and RF technology space. It will position Wipro as a complete SoC solution provider to our customers. The acquisition also helps us consolidate our position as leaders in this space and more particularly provides a solid base for addressing the large market in Continental Europe" said Ramesh Emani, President, Product Engineering Solutions, Wipro Technologies.
Wipro will combine its global semiconductor IP portfolio, the analog/mixed signal services and the European SoC design services with NewLogic and create a new business unit under Product Engineering Solutions group.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments