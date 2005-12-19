Wipro acquires European SoC firm

Wipro Technologies, the global IT Services arm of Wipro Limited, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Austrian System-on-a-Chip firm NewLogic in an all cash deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wipro, the world's largest third party R&D services provider, will pay approximately Euro 47 Mn (US $56 Mn) to acquire 100% stake in privately held NewLogic. The consideration includes cash payment on closure of the transaction as well as earn outs on achieving targeted financial conditions over a 3 year period. NewLogic's estimated 2005 revenues is Euro 14 Mn.



NewLogic is a leading semiconductor design services company with intellectual property (IP) cores for complex wireless applications like Wireless LAN and Bluetooth. It has an industry leading portfolio of semiconductor IPs and components in the wireless applications space and demonstrated innovative capabilities in the analog and Radio Frequency (RF) design. These capabilities complement Wipro's own portfolio of IP cores and patents in wireless and wireline technologies areas, positioning the combined entity as the global leader in this space.

Wipro gains 120 specialists through this acquisition, strengthening its ability to provide proven semiconductor IP cores and complete System-on-chip solutions with digital, analog mixed signal and RF design services. The acquisition also provides Wipro with access to 25 patent filings and over 20 customers in the product engineering domain. These customers include Agere, Infineon and Philips. Wipro is a solutions provider in the semiconductor design services space with more than 1200 design engineers and the acquisition further strengthens this position in the global design services market. Europe currently contributes to 9% of Wipro's revenues for R&D services in embedded products.



"In the product engineering space, ownership of IPs is a key asset for building services revenues. The NewLogic acquisition is a significant step in our plans to be the leader in the Wireless IP and RF technology space. It will position Wipro as a complete SoC solution provider to our customers. The acquisition also helps us consolidate our position as leaders in this space and more particularly provides a solid base for addressing the large market in Continental Europe" said Ramesh Emani, President, Product Engineering Solutions, Wipro Technologies.



Wipro will combine its global semiconductor IP portfolio, the analog/mixed signal services and the European SoC design services with NewLogic and create a new business unit under Product Engineering Solutions group.

