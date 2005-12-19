Flextronics seeking suppliers

Flextronics is currently looking to extend its supplier base to meet the growing demand in emerging areas such as Eastern Europe and Asia.

Flextronics' supply base delivers more than USD$10 billion a year but there are though some requirements to match to become a supplier to Flextronics. Flextronics has a questionnaire on their web site to fill in for customers who wants to become a Flextronics supplier.



Flextronics is looking to create long-term relationships with suppliers with world-class capabilities of services including:



• Mechanical machining (machining, milling, grinding, drilling, honing, etc.)

• Stamping, bending, deep-drawing, fine-cutting

• Aluminum die-casting

• Grey iron, ductile and light metal casting

• Die forging

• Plastic molding (injection molding, extrusion, blowing)

• Rubber parts

• Hydraulic and pneumatic components

• Engines

• Wires, cables and wiring harnesses

• Printed circuit boards

• Mechanical and electromechanical subassemblies

• Electronic components (capacitors, inductors, semiconductors, resistors, transformers, oscillators)

• Electronic Hardware (rivets, screws, nuts and bolts)

• Form construction and manufacturing of tools

• Packaging, packaging foam, labels, cardboard and timber

• Metal sheets & coils, stainless steel, hot dip galvanize, copper, brass, and aluminum



New suppliers are wanted in these countries:



• China

• Czech Republic

• Estonia

• Hungary

• India

• Latvia

• Lithuania

• Malaysia

• Poland

• Romania

• Russian Federation

• Taiwan

• Thailand

• Ukraine