EBV Elektronik, " Distributor of the Year"

National Semiconductor Corporation announced that it has designated its distribution partner EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, as National's "European Distributor of the Year" for 2004.

National presented the award to EBV Elektronik honoring the company's best- in-class performance in demand creation resulting in a significant increase in the number of design wins of National products and resales.



In a ceremony arranged at National's booth at electronica 2004 in Hall A4.506, Ray Sinclair, director regional sales and distribution of National Semiconductor in Europe, presented the award to Patrick Zammit, president of EBV Elektronik.



"We are delighted to recognize EBV for their continued excellence in promoting and supporting the design-in of our analog products. As the leading analog supplier to EBV Elektronik, we rely on their vast resources to deliver National solutions to their customers. EBV Elektronik excels in every metric we use to measure design-in performance, and they do it with remarkable consistency. Customer feedback on their support and competency is outstanding and reinforces our decision to designate EBV as a lifelong partner many years ago", stated Sinclair.



"It is very satisfying to receive recognition for giving the best technical support plus achieving the highest resales in National's European Distribution Network. In-depth product expertise and a competitive pricing strategy together with value-added services and full logistics solutions are precisely the elements our customers and suppliers require from us as partners," said Patrick Zammit, EBV Elektronik.



National Semiconductor and EBV Elektronik have had a long-standing business relationship since 1970, which was established shortly after EBV Elektronik's foundation in 1969. In 1992, both companies signed a European Lifelong Franchise Agreement to strengthen and commit their partnership to the highest levels of customer service excellence.