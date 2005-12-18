Umetrics sold to MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc., a US based provider of monitoring and control technologies for improving productivity in semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes, has entered into an agreement to acquire privately held Umetrics AB, based in Umea, Sweden.

Umetrics is a specialist in multivariate data analysis and modeling software for semiconductor, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and other manufacturing processes. The acquisition strengthens the alliance between the two companies to enable advanced process control by linking MKS' process monitoring, process control and digital connectivity technologies with Umetrics' process analysis technology. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2006, is not expected to materially affect MKS' near-term financial results.



Leo Berlinghieri, MKS' Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "I am pleased that our partnership with Umetrics has expanded beyond our exclusive license agreement, and they will be part of our Instruments and Control Systems product group. Through our TOOLweb® platform, we have been combining MKS' and third-party process sensors for data collection and integration, and data storage and visualization with Umetrics' multivariate analysis and modeling software. Semiconductor fab customers are using this open and modular platform to detect and classify process excursions and to convert process data into useable information for improving yields of increasingly complex devices. Going forward, we expect to work even more closely together to address both the process and the service requirements of our combined customer base, and leverage the power of information in semiconductor, pharmaceutical and other markets."



Umetrics was cofounded in 1987 by Svante Wold, Professor of Chemometrics at Umea University. Professor Wold, who is a member of the Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and Umetrics' Chief Scientific Officer, said, "We look forward to joining MKS and working together to develop and enhance next-generation solutions for maximizing productivity across a wide range of processes."