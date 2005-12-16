Memstore enhances its organization

Sweden based Distributor of industrial IT-Products and Embedded Systems Technology applications, Memstore AB, has had a strong economic growth during the last two years.

The increase in sales, which has doubled, is due to an extended product portfolio as well as a geographically expansion. To secure continuing growth, the company has enhanced its organization with the following key-persons:



Lars-Olof Gustavsson, 62, is the new chairman of the board from the 5th of December 2005. Lars-Olof has a great professional experience within the Nordic industry. Since 1983 Lars-Olof is managing the Venture Capital business Four Seasons, with investments in several companies within the industrial sector. Among other tasks Lars-Olof is the chairman of the board at Brostroms, and is board member in organisations as SJ and Boule Medical. Lars-Olof is also a new part owner in Memstore.



Anders Rundqvist, 33, has been employed as Vice President of business development from January 2006. Anders was previous the marketing manager for embedded and displays on the European market at Rutronic. Anders is an experienced person within distribution of embedded products, and has previous had leading positions within Eurodis, Ericsson Components and Betech.



“The enhancements of our organization are very important to secure our aim of being one of the leading suppliers within embedded technology in Northern Europe. With the recruitments of Lars-Olof Gustavsson and Anders Rundqvist our competence will both get wider and deeper within a number of important key areas. We will shortly announce new partnership agreements and new establishments.” Says Jorgen Carlsson, CEO of Memstore.