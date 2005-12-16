Flextronics reports new option grants

Flextronics has granted options from its 2004 Award Plan for New Employees to purchase an aggregate of 342,125 ordinary shares to employees of recently acquired companies and other new employees.

The options have an exercise price of $10.32 (which is equal to the closing price of ordinary shares on the date of grant of November 30, 2005 as quoted on the NASDAQ National Market), will expire 10 years after the date of grant (or following termination of employment, if earlier), and will become exercisable over four years, with the first 25% becoming exercisable on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder becoming exercisable in equal monthly installments thereafter.