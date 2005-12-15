Electronics Production | December 15, 2005
LG selects Cypress CapSense
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. today announced that LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company has implemented Cypress's CapSense capacitive touch sensor interface in the newly introduced LG-KV5900 Cyon Slider mobile phones.
The new phones use a single Cypress Programmable System-on-Chip (PSoC) mixed-signal array with CapSense technology to implement the capacitive touch-based front panel, which includes nine buttons with scrolling. This implementation replaces multiple components needed for the front panel using competing technology. CapSense-based "button" and scroll controls are also reliable because they are not prone to the environmental wear-and-tear that affects exposed buttons and switches.
The LG-KV5900 Cyon "slider" phone is incredibly slim at only 14.9 mm thick. In addition to its stylish user interface, it includes 512 MB of built-in memory and multi-tasking capability. The Cypress CapSense solution allowed LG to deliver the style and functionality of a capacitive touch interface with reduced component count and a fast design cycle. The resulting product has received excellent reviews from analysts and users alike.
"We are pleased that our first CapSense mobile handset win is in a showcase phone such as the LG-KV5900," said George Saul, vice president of Cypress's PSoC Business Unit. "The LG-KV5900 highlights the benefits that CapSense delivers, both functionally and aesthetically. We are looking forward to working with LG and other mobile phone leaders on future products."
Capacitive sensing is fast becoming the solution of choice for front-panel display and media control applications. Increased durability, decreased bill of materials (BOM) and a clean, minimalist appearance make this elegant interface attractive to a wide range of designs. With Cypress's CapSense capacitive touch sensor interface, a finger on the interface forms an electrical connection with embedded sensors, which work with the PSoC device to translate data about the finger's position into various system control functions. A single PSoC device can replace dozens of mechanical switches and controls with simple, touch-sensitive controls.
Cypress's CapSense solution offers system designers numerous advantages over capacitive touch sensor products built around modules and sub-assemblies, including increased flexibility, reduced board space and lower cost. Because of the unique PSoC architecture, designers can easily integrate multiple functions (e.g., LED drivers and LCD displays), in addition to touch sensing. The PSoC CapSense solution also delivers benefits such as easy serial communications using either I2C or SPI interfaces, the ability to implement both trackpad (x-y matrix) and linear slider
applications with the same device, and the ability to make quick design changes using the flash-based PSoC architecture.
The LG-KV5900 Cyon "slider" phone is incredibly slim at only 14.9 mm thick. In addition to its stylish user interface, it includes 512 MB of built-in memory and multi-tasking capability. The Cypress CapSense solution allowed LG to deliver the style and functionality of a capacitive touch interface with reduced component count and a fast design cycle. The resulting product has received excellent reviews from analysts and users alike.
"We are pleased that our first CapSense mobile handset win is in a showcase phone such as the LG-KV5900," said George Saul, vice president of Cypress's PSoC Business Unit. "The LG-KV5900 highlights the benefits that CapSense delivers, both functionally and aesthetically. We are looking forward to working with LG and other mobile phone leaders on future products."
Capacitive sensing is fast becoming the solution of choice for front-panel display and media control applications. Increased durability, decreased bill of materials (BOM) and a clean, minimalist appearance make this elegant interface attractive to a wide range of designs. With Cypress's CapSense capacitive touch sensor interface, a finger on the interface forms an electrical connection with embedded sensors, which work with the PSoC device to translate data about the finger's position into various system control functions. A single PSoC device can replace dozens of mechanical switches and controls with simple, touch-sensitive controls.
Cypress's CapSense solution offers system designers numerous advantages over capacitive touch sensor products built around modules and sub-assemblies, including increased flexibility, reduced board space and lower cost. Because of the unique PSoC architecture, designers can easily integrate multiple functions (e.g., LED drivers and LCD displays), in addition to touch sensing. The PSoC CapSense solution also delivers benefits such as easy serial communications using either I2C or SPI interfaces, the ability to implement both trackpad (x-y matrix) and linear slider
applications with the same device, and the ability to make quick design changes using the flash-based PSoC architecture.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments