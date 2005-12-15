LG selects Cypress CapSense

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. today announced that LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company has implemented Cypress's CapSense capacitive touch sensor interface in the newly introduced LG-KV5900 Cyon Slider mobile phones.

The new phones use a single Cypress Programmable System-on-Chip (PSoC) mixed-signal array with CapSense technology to implement the capacitive touch-based front panel, which includes nine buttons with scrolling. This implementation replaces multiple components needed for the front panel using competing technology. CapSense-based "button" and scroll controls are also reliable because they are not prone to the environmental wear-and-tear that affects exposed buttons and switches.



The LG-KV5900 Cyon "slider" phone is incredibly slim at only 14.9 mm thick. In addition to its stylish user interface, it includes 512 MB of built-in memory and multi-tasking capability. The Cypress CapSense solution allowed LG to deliver the style and functionality of a capacitive touch interface with reduced component count and a fast design cycle. The resulting product has received excellent reviews from analysts and users alike.



"We are pleased that our first CapSense mobile handset win is in a showcase phone such as the LG-KV5900," said George Saul, vice president of Cypress's PSoC Business Unit. "The LG-KV5900 highlights the benefits that CapSense delivers, both functionally and aesthetically. We are looking forward to working with LG and other mobile phone leaders on future products."



Capacitive sensing is fast becoming the solution of choice for front-panel display and media control applications. Increased durability, decreased bill of materials (BOM) and a clean, minimalist appearance make this elegant interface attractive to a wide range of designs. With Cypress's CapSense capacitive touch sensor interface, a finger on the interface forms an electrical connection with embedded sensors, which work with the PSoC device to translate data about the finger's position into various system control functions. A single PSoC device can replace dozens of mechanical switches and controls with simple, touch-sensitive controls.



Cypress's CapSense solution offers system designers numerous advantages over capacitive touch sensor products built around modules and sub-assemblies, including increased flexibility, reduced board space and lower cost. Because of the unique PSoC architecture, designers can easily integrate multiple functions (e.g., LED drivers and LCD displays), in addition to touch sensing. The PSoC CapSense solution also delivers benefits such as easy serial communications using either I2C or SPI interfaces, the ability to implement both trackpad (x-y matrix) and linear slider

applications with the same device, and the ability to make quick design changes using the flash-based PSoC architecture.