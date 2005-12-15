SMT & Inspection | December 15, 2005
World's First Certified<br> LXI Products
The LXI Consortium announced today that the Agilent N5700 and N6700 modular power supplies and the 60-100 Modular Switching Chassis from Pickering Interfaces are the world's first certified LXI products.
The LXI Board officially approved the Conformance Committee's recommendation to license the LXI logo to these products.
"They are the first products in the world approved to carry the LXI logo", said Bob Rennard, LXI Consortium president, "this represents a tremendous amount of work and achievement by the member companies. We just finished our third Plugfest on November 29-30 where we we saw again the momentum building for this LXI. These products promise to be the beginning of a very broad multi-company line-up of LXI products. "
"We are very pleased to have made it to this recognition point, so fast ", said Scott Sampl, vice president and general manager, Agilent's System Products Division. "Agilent is committed to delivering products that meet the LXI standard. LXI is the future of test it enables fast, efficient, and cost-effective creation of test systems for world wide deployment."
"New standards can be difficult to get going quickly," said David Owen, business development manager for Pickering Interfaces, "the 60-100 Modular switching chassis provides the critical mass for LXI switching applications. It allows users to choose the best control interface for the application from a wide range of modules. We're excited to be the first for LXI with this product."
The Agilent N6700 low-profile modular power system simplifies test-system assembly, programming, debugging and operation. Agilent N5700 Series system DC power supply offers the industry's highest power density with up to 1500W in a space-saving 1U-high. The Pickering Interfaces 60-100 Modular Switching Chassis will enable seven or 13 Pickering Interfaces' 3U switching modules to be supported in an LXI environment.
While all products are currently available for shipment from their respective companies, updated versions of these products bearing the LXI logo will begin shipping as early as January of 2006.
