Electronics Production | December 15, 2005
Sanmina-SCI funds server design firm
US Based Fabric7 Systems, Inc., a company that has achieved a fundamental breakthrough in server design, has closed a $13.4 million round of venture capital funding.
At the time of its launch Fabric7 boasted $32 million in private funding; today's investment brings the total to $45.4 million and will be used to help build Fabric7's sales and support organization. This latest round of funding welcomes a new investment from a major silicon vendor and a significant strategic investment by Sanmina-SCI, as well as continuing support from New Enterprise Associates, Goldman Sachs, Selby Ventures, Foundation Capital and Vanguard Ventures.
Fabric7 addresses the need for a company's IT infrastructure to be more responsive to changing business demands with its flagship servers, the Q160 and Q80, which are based on the company's unique fabric computing architecture.
"We were immediately impressed by Fabric7's technology; its inventive and visionary approach to fabric computing, combined with its stellar management team are key ingredients for success,” said Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina-SCI. “We embrace Fabric7 as a strategic partner in building scalable enterprise servers that could revolutionize today's datacenters."
"Fabric7's technology is poised to create an evolution in a large market that's been stagnant for quite a while,” said Bob Marshall, Managing Director of Selby Ventures. “We believe that Fabric7's servers are a very compelling alternative to traditional server architectures and offer a truly disruptive shift in price and performance in enterprise computing."
"This new investment in Fabric7 is a testament to the hard work our team has put into successfully taking innovation to a new level,” said Dr. Sharad Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fabric7 Systems. “This financing validates that Fabric7's unique approach delivers flexible IT infrastructure that is beyond what any other server vendor has achieved to date and positions the company for rapid growth."
