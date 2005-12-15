Flextronics releases Wi-Fi products

Flextronics Software Systems, a provider of telecommunication and data communication software solutions, has released Wi-Fi WLAN security & mobility software products that are critical towards the development of unified wire-line and Wi-Fi wireless LAN switching products.

Worldwide wireless LAN equipment revenue grew to $753.6mn in 3Q05, and is forecast to reach $4.2bn in 2008. Wireless LAN switch revenue grew 18% to $95.1mn and is forecast to reach $746.5mn in 2008, according to Infonetics Research, 3rd Quarter 2005 Market Highlights, November 29, 2005. "We see great growth potential in this area and are committed to providing customers with robust security and mobility software solutions for the WLAN switching market place," said Ajay Gupta, Assistant Vice President & Head, Products Business at Flextronics Software Systems based in India.