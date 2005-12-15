Electronics Production | December 15, 2005
Seagate adds 300 jobs in Northern Ireland
Seagate Technology, a supplier of hard disc drives, is investing £83 million ($157 million) in its two Northern Ireland factories at Limavady and Springtown. The investment is expected to create 300 new jobs and includes backing of £24.82 million ($47 million) from Invest Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland's economic development agency.
The announcement was made today by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Mr. Peter Hain, MP.
Speaking at the Springtown, Londonderry, plant, Mr. Hain said: "Today's announcement will see the Springtown plant, already recognised as the most advanced nanotechnology manufacturing facility in the UK, become Seagate's main global manufacturing facility and a key development site for read-write heads for computer hard drives. It will also enable the Limavady plant to produce a wider range of aluminium substrates for integration into Seagate's hard disc drive products."
"The investment will create significant new quality employment opportunities in advanced manufacturing in the North West," said Mr. Hain. "The company's decision to expand here is a testament to the skills and abilities of the local workforce. As Seagate Technology continues to spend more on research and development than any of its competitors, this new investment project will consolidate the position of Londonderry as a leading Centre of Excellence for nanotechnology research and development in the UK."
Dr. Brian Burns, plant manager at Seagate's Limavady substrate manufacturing facility, said that the investment in Limavady would enable the plant to develop and implement technologies that would support Seagate's leadership position in the hard disc drive industry: "As the digital era continues to gather pace and the demand for digital storage becomes greater and greater, Seagate is uniquely positioned to benefit," he said. "The company sees great opportunities not just in the more traditional areas of computer storage but also in the fast developing consumer electronics environment. These opportunities mean that Seagate is producing a wider range of products and the investment in Limavady will allow the plant to participate in many more of these. Our status as a recognised Centre of Excellence for substrate development and manufacture reflects our determination to produce substrates to the highest standards in the industry."
Mr. John Spangler, Seagate vice president and plant manager at the company's Springtown wafer fabrication facility, said that the investment announcement was great news for Seagate in Northern Ireland and for the local community: "Since we first set up in Northern Ireland in 1993, we have invested heavily in our people and in our technology to ensure that we are the leading edge of read-write head manufacturing for hard disc drives. Operational flexibility and our ability to attract a high-calibre workforce have been key elements in our success. This new investment will enable Springtown to continue with this success into the future." Mr. Spangler also said that the local community would benefit significantly as the number of people working at Seagate's two factories in the North West would rise to over 2,100, with an annual wage bill of over £45 million ($85 million). In addition, the company spends some £11 million ($20 million) annually on locally sourced goods and services.
Speaking at the Springtown, Londonderry, plant, Mr. Hain said: "Today's announcement will see the Springtown plant, already recognised as the most advanced nanotechnology manufacturing facility in the UK, become Seagate's main global manufacturing facility and a key development site for read-write heads for computer hard drives. It will also enable the Limavady plant to produce a wider range of aluminium substrates for integration into Seagate's hard disc drive products."
"The investment will create significant new quality employment opportunities in advanced manufacturing in the North West," said Mr. Hain. "The company's decision to expand here is a testament to the skills and abilities of the local workforce. As Seagate Technology continues to spend more on research and development than any of its competitors, this new investment project will consolidate the position of Londonderry as a leading Centre of Excellence for nanotechnology research and development in the UK."
Dr. Brian Burns, plant manager at Seagate's Limavady substrate manufacturing facility, said that the investment in Limavady would enable the plant to develop and implement technologies that would support Seagate's leadership position in the hard disc drive industry: "As the digital era continues to gather pace and the demand for digital storage becomes greater and greater, Seagate is uniquely positioned to benefit," he said. "The company sees great opportunities not just in the more traditional areas of computer storage but also in the fast developing consumer electronics environment. These opportunities mean that Seagate is producing a wider range of products and the investment in Limavady will allow the plant to participate in many more of these. Our status as a recognised Centre of Excellence for substrate development and manufacture reflects our determination to produce substrates to the highest standards in the industry."
Mr. John Spangler, Seagate vice president and plant manager at the company's Springtown wafer fabrication facility, said that the investment announcement was great news for Seagate in Northern Ireland and for the local community: "Since we first set up in Northern Ireland in 1993, we have invested heavily in our people and in our technology to ensure that we are the leading edge of read-write head manufacturing for hard disc drives. Operational flexibility and our ability to attract a high-calibre workforce have been key elements in our success. This new investment will enable Springtown to continue with this success into the future." Mr. Spangler also said that the local community would benefit significantly as the number of people working at Seagate's two factories in the North West would rise to over 2,100, with an annual wage bill of over £45 million ($85 million). In addition, the company spends some £11 million ($20 million) annually on locally sourced goods and services.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments