Electronics Production | December 15, 2005
Avnet advances new Technologies
The European division of Avnet Computing Components today announced availability of products based around two new industry architectures enabled by Californian based Supermicro Computer Inc.
New Dual-Core Intel® Xeon® processor based server-boards from Supermicro enable the latest processors from Intel delivering up to 50% performance increase. The latest in the line of processors from Intel, codenamed 'Paxville' utilises Dual-Core technology and is driven by the existing Intel® E7520 chipset which is well used in systems globally already.
'This is exactly what the market has been looking for and Intel has delivered. The fact the platform has been developed with a proven chipset will no doubt give peace of mind to the traditionally cautious technology adopters. I am sure this product will have a very fast take up' stated Sukh Rayat, Avnet Computing Components Vice President. 'Actually this is a double technology whammy with the addition of Serial Attached SCSI on these solutions and since this is SATA I and SATA II compatible there's a real reason to adopt these products today.'
Serial Attach SCSI (SAS) is a major transition from parallel SCSI. Though originally designed for high performance storage requirements, SAS takes into consideration the needs for transition and cost-efficiency by offering the benefit of compatibility with SCSI and with SATA goes so far as to be interoperable.
Avnet Computing Components is making available the complete 'Paxville' and SAS product line from Supermicro.
