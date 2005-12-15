AGS and Cogiscan teams up

AGS Pte Ltd and Cogiscan are pleased to announce the first step of a strategic OEM re-selling partnership.

In the first phase of this program AGS will start to integrate and re-sell the following Cogiscan products:



* Cogiscan RFID Smart Feeders as a standard feature on refurbished machines.

* Cogiscan RFID Tags as a standard feature on refurbished feeders.

* Cogiscan RFID Smart Feeders retrofit kits to upgrade existing machines at customer sites.



Allen Ong, Managing Director for AGS Pte Ltd: “We are very pleased about this new collaboration with Cogiscan. There are many types of smart feeder technologies but Cogiscan clearly set the benchmark. Their RFID solutions are cost-effective and can easily be retrofitted on any type of machine. Offering this technology as a standard feature on our equipment will significantly increase the value and the ROI for our customers. AGS customers will be able to enjoy the latest technology on their refurbished equipment and they will be able to upgrade existing machines to the same level of performance. We look forward to expanding our market share by offering the best refurbished equipment in Asia.”



Francois Monette, Vice-President Sales and Marketing for Cogiscan: “This is a great opportunities for both companies. This announcement represents another important milestone in our strategy of becoming the de-facto standard for RFID-based material control solution in the electronics manufacturing industry.