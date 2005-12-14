SMT & Inspection | December 14, 2005
Elektrobit's show at Productronica
Elektrobit Group Plc. exhibited a range of equipment at Productronica (15-18 November) this year. The focus was on a complete JOT Automation line, featuring a Bare Board Unstacker, Laser Marker, Segment Conveyor, the new High-Speed Router and a Single Flat Belt Conveyor.
The functioning line demonstrated the precision of the equipment, for example , board s could be routed into several straight-edged pieces to showcase the capabilities of the new High-Speed Router.
Elektrobit showed a variety of equipment for the first time at Productronica. The J904-033 Tray Feeder Vivian Ultra features fast tray feeding using two shuttles and a compact tray feeder to enhance tray transportation to and from the robot working area.
The tray dimensions and tray feeding height are adjustable to accommodate a range of product sizes. The J501-44 High-Speed Router features an innovative use of grippers to hold the panel in place, ensuring short cycle duration. Cutting speed is up to 60mm/s, depending on the layout and material of routed product, with a cutting accuracy of ±0.15 mm. The J401-11 Tiny Test Handler was shown with new display tester software, able to test small LCD displays, keyboards and housings of electronics equipment. It is claimed to offer high accuracy display defect detection and high immunity to significant variations in illumination, part orientation and the display's protection tape.
Elektrobit showed other equipment in Europe for the first time, including the J501-41Stand Alone Mini-Router, a stand alone desktop router for topside.
