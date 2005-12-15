Adeptron selects Kinaxis solutions

EMS Solutions Provider Deploys Response Management Software to Improve Operations Performance and Increase Customers' Visibility into Extended Supply Chain

Kinaxis™ Inc., formerly Webplan, a provider of Response Management solutions that deliver operations performance management for manufacturing by rapidly responding to change at the point-of-action, today announced that Adeptron Technologies Corporation (TSX: ATQ), a provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) to the global electronics industry, deployed Kinaxis' RapidResponse software at each of its three manufacturing facilities.



As an EMS provider operating in a volatile market, the customer relationship is paramount to Adeptron's success. Building a close partnership based on timely communication, efficient processes and responsive action, helps Adeptron and its customers achieve a competitive advantage. To build this partnership however, Adeptron employees need accessible and actionable supply chain information in order to effectively respond to the constant stream of customer requests for changes to order quantities, delivery dates or product engineering.



RapidResponse, integrated with Adeptron's Syspro ERP system, provides real-time visibility into the effects of customer requests on its supply chain and enables front-line staff to determine the optimal resolution(s) by performing “what if” scenarios. Analysis of supply chain changes that, before RapidResponse, could take days to compile and provide to the customer, can be done in a half-hour without considerable buyer participation, extended ERP system downtime or abundant paper reports. As a result, Adeptron has been able to significantly reduce its inventory exposure in terms of both order cancellations and Purchase Order push outs.



“Kinaxis RapidResponse was the perfect solution to address our need for improved analysis and responsiveness”, said Geoff Beale, vice president of Operations for Adeptron. “We believe our success is dependent upon our ability to build a business that is entirely structured around providing solutions to our customers' challenges and being responsive to their changing demands. RapidResponse has not only strengthened our ability to deliver on that commitment, but has also benefited our business by improving our overall operations performance.”



By adopting RapidResponse, Adeptron has also empowered its customers to quickly access pertinent supply chain information. Whether a customer wants insight into the status of an order or is looking to provide comment on a revised production schedule, Adeptron's immediate feedback has increased the level of visibility offered to the customer. Adeptron can provide and receive supply chain information it needs from its supplier base, via a web portal, at a vastly expedited pace, thus freeing up its purchasing group's time to focus more extensively on higher value activities.



“Adeptron's Response Management capabilities is proof that OEMs don't have to give up visibility and control when outsourcing their operations,” said Randy Littleson, vice president of Marketing for Kinaxis. “Adeptron recognizes that by being a responsive and transparent solutions provider, they are able to enhance their customer's competitive advantages. This is a very compelling value proposition for Adeptron to bring to the table and we look forward to helping them continue to provide it to their customers year after year.”