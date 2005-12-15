Electronics Production | December 15, 2005
Adeptron selects Kinaxis solutions
EMS Solutions Provider Deploys Response Management Software to Improve Operations Performance and Increase Customers' Visibility into Extended Supply Chain
Kinaxis™ Inc., formerly Webplan, a provider of Response Management solutions that deliver operations performance management for manufacturing by rapidly responding to change at the point-of-action, today announced that Adeptron Technologies Corporation (TSX: ATQ), a provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) to the global electronics industry, deployed Kinaxis' RapidResponse software at each of its three manufacturing facilities.
As an EMS provider operating in a volatile market, the customer relationship is paramount to Adeptron's success. Building a close partnership based on timely communication, efficient processes and responsive action, helps Adeptron and its customers achieve a competitive advantage. To build this partnership however, Adeptron employees need accessible and actionable supply chain information in order to effectively respond to the constant stream of customer requests for changes to order quantities, delivery dates or product engineering.
RapidResponse, integrated with Adeptron's Syspro ERP system, provides real-time visibility into the effects of customer requests on its supply chain and enables front-line staff to determine the optimal resolution(s) by performing “what if” scenarios. Analysis of supply chain changes that, before RapidResponse, could take days to compile and provide to the customer, can be done in a half-hour without considerable buyer participation, extended ERP system downtime or abundant paper reports. As a result, Adeptron has been able to significantly reduce its inventory exposure in terms of both order cancellations and Purchase Order push outs.
“Kinaxis RapidResponse was the perfect solution to address our need for improved analysis and responsiveness”, said Geoff Beale, vice president of Operations for Adeptron. “We believe our success is dependent upon our ability to build a business that is entirely structured around providing solutions to our customers' challenges and being responsive to their changing demands. RapidResponse has not only strengthened our ability to deliver on that commitment, but has also benefited our business by improving our overall operations performance.”
By adopting RapidResponse, Adeptron has also empowered its customers to quickly access pertinent supply chain information. Whether a customer wants insight into the status of an order or is looking to provide comment on a revised production schedule, Adeptron's immediate feedback has increased the level of visibility offered to the customer. Adeptron can provide and receive supply chain information it needs from its supplier base, via a web portal, at a vastly expedited pace, thus freeing up its purchasing group's time to focus more extensively on higher value activities.
“Adeptron's Response Management capabilities is proof that OEMs don't have to give up visibility and control when outsourcing their operations,” said Randy Littleson, vice president of Marketing for Kinaxis. “Adeptron recognizes that by being a responsive and transparent solutions provider, they are able to enhance their customer's competitive advantages. This is a very compelling value proposition for Adeptron to bring to the table and we look forward to helping them continue to provide it to their customers year after year.”
As an EMS provider operating in a volatile market, the customer relationship is paramount to Adeptron's success. Building a close partnership based on timely communication, efficient processes and responsive action, helps Adeptron and its customers achieve a competitive advantage. To build this partnership however, Adeptron employees need accessible and actionable supply chain information in order to effectively respond to the constant stream of customer requests for changes to order quantities, delivery dates or product engineering.
RapidResponse, integrated with Adeptron's Syspro ERP system, provides real-time visibility into the effects of customer requests on its supply chain and enables front-line staff to determine the optimal resolution(s) by performing “what if” scenarios. Analysis of supply chain changes that, before RapidResponse, could take days to compile and provide to the customer, can be done in a half-hour without considerable buyer participation, extended ERP system downtime or abundant paper reports. As a result, Adeptron has been able to significantly reduce its inventory exposure in terms of both order cancellations and Purchase Order push outs.
“Kinaxis RapidResponse was the perfect solution to address our need for improved analysis and responsiveness”, said Geoff Beale, vice president of Operations for Adeptron. “We believe our success is dependent upon our ability to build a business that is entirely structured around providing solutions to our customers' challenges and being responsive to their changing demands. RapidResponse has not only strengthened our ability to deliver on that commitment, but has also benefited our business by improving our overall operations performance.”
By adopting RapidResponse, Adeptron has also empowered its customers to quickly access pertinent supply chain information. Whether a customer wants insight into the status of an order or is looking to provide comment on a revised production schedule, Adeptron's immediate feedback has increased the level of visibility offered to the customer. Adeptron can provide and receive supply chain information it needs from its supplier base, via a web portal, at a vastly expedited pace, thus freeing up its purchasing group's time to focus more extensively on higher value activities.
“Adeptron's Response Management capabilities is proof that OEMs don't have to give up visibility and control when outsourcing their operations,” said Randy Littleson, vice president of Marketing for Kinaxis. “Adeptron recognizes that by being a responsive and transparent solutions provider, they are able to enhance their customer's competitive advantages. This is a very compelling value proposition for Adeptron to bring to the table and we look forward to helping them continue to provide it to their customers year after year.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments