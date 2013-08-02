© fotosonar dreamstime.com

SRI Group: Insolvency successfully concluded

The last formal steps were taken to obtain a Kempten District Court cancellation decree in recent months after creditors of SRI Holdings AG, SRI Radio Systems GmbH and SRI Logistics GmbH accepted the insolvency plans in March.



Bankruptcy will now be cancelled for all three companies. SRI's assimilation into the TQ Group is thus legally completed.



As part of the reorganisation, the three SRI companies are now merged and continued in the TQ Group as SRI radio Systems GmbH. Volker Mackert, SRI's commercial director, summarises: “The goal of collaboration is to create synergies for the TQ Group and to continue strengthening SRI Radio Systems. Together we can offer small- and mid-sized, as well as complex volume productions from mounting, through assembly, to logistics services. System solutions complete the rage.”