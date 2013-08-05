© Nintendo

Wii U does not sell well

Japanese manufacturer Nintendo has trouble selling its gaming console Wii U: between April and May, only 160'000 units were sold.

An extremely bad start for reaching the intended target of nine million sold - heralded for the Wii U console - during the current fiscal year. Nintendo blames the weak sales mainly on the lack of 'catchy' game titles.



The Wii U was introduced during the holiday quarter 2012, when Nintendo sold three million devices. However, isales figures already plummeted during the spring quarter 2013. Between January and March, Nintento sold only 400'000 Wii U gaming consoles.