Microtech invests in Europlacer equipment

UK-based Microtech, a specialist contract manufacturer, once again turned to SMT-manufacturer Europlacer when upgrading their system.

This purchase marks Microtech’s third generation of machine evolution from Europlacer. The company’s first purchase was an EP600 in 1996, followed by a Finesse in 2000 when it needed to increase capacity. Microtech was one of the first to invest in the Finesse and now, 13 years later, it has purchased its first iineo system.



Microtech’s Production Director Graham Mills, stated that: “While it is still early days with the iineo, already we can tell that our placement is much improved. This is a significant step up from the Finesse and an even greater step up from the EP600.”



“Repeatability and accuracy of our offerings are important,” Mills said. “While customers may not notice this and/or the full benefits that come as a result, we notice that with each board there is a visible improvement as well as less operator interference and downtime.”