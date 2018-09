Nvidia Shield teardown

© iFixit

It's a gamepad. It's a tablet. It's a gamblet? Well, technically it's a Shield.

Teardown highlights:

Chips:

Nvidia Tegra 4 Quad Core mobile processor

Samsung KLMAG2GE2A eMMC

AzureWave AW-AH691 wireless module

SK Hynix H5TC4G63AFR 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM (4 ICs for 2 GB total RAM)

InvenSense MPU-6050 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer

Realtek AL5639 audio microcontroller for mad beats