Kimball's net sales up 17% in Q4

Consolidated net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2013 increased 10% from the prior year fourth quarter on increased net sales in the Electronic Manufacturing Services segment.

James C. Thyen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "One of the top priorities for our EMS segment coming into fiscal year 2013 was growth and diversification of our customer base. The team's intense focus throughout the year resulted in extraordinary execution around this strategy as evidenced by a 17% sales increase in the EMS segment for the fourth quarter when compared to last year. The growth came from both existing customers and new customers and within all four of the vertical markets in which we compete. We are pleased with the accomplishments our EMS team achieved over the past year and look forward to continued success in fiscal year 2014."Fiscal year 2013 fourth quarter net sales in the EMS segment increased 17% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year on double-digit percentage sales growth to customers in all four of the key vertical markets in which this segment competes.Gross profit as a percent of net sales in the EMS segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2013 improved 1.5 percentage points when compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year primarily due to leverage gained on the higher revenue as well as benefits realized from global purchasing efforts and operating efficiencies.