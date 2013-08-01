© Hi-Tech Corporation

Hi-Tech goes with ELPEMER

Investments into the manufacturing process and new technologies will increase efficiency and flexibility within production - following this philosophy, Hi-Tech Corp. have now changed their processes from screen printing to spraying.

The new all4-PCB spraying machine was put into operation with the green photoimageable solder resist ELPEMER Solder Resist AS 2467 SM-DG from Lackwerke Peters.



ELPEMER Solder Resist AS 2467 SM-DG is halogen-free and free from Irgacure 907, the photoinitiator which now is subject to accurate labelling. Reasons for the decision to use ELPEMER Solder Resist AS 2467 SM-DG were final properties as well as the support by the Application Technology Department of Lackwerke Peters.