Scanfil upgrades outlook

Scanfil has - as most other companies - felt the challenging market situation during the first half of the year.Sales of professional electronics increased, telecommunication products decreased. But still, Scanfil upgrades its outlook.

January – June

Turnover totalled to EUR 92.8 million (1-6 2012: 91.9)

Operating profit EUR 5.1 million (4.6), 5.5% (5.0%) of turnover

Profit for the review period was EUR 3.3 million (3.7)

April – June

Turnover totalled EUR 48.7 million (Q2 2012: 49.3)

Operating profit EUR 3.1 million (3.2), 6.3% (6.4%)of turnover

Profit was EUR 2.1 million (2.6)

Scanfil plc changes its assessed outlook for 2013 and now estimates that its turnover and operating profit for 2013 will slightly increase from the year 2012. Turnover in 2012 was EUR 180.9 million and operating profit EUR 8.1 million.Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil plc:”As expected, the challenging market situation continued during the first half of the year. Sales of professional electronics increased, whereas sales of telecommunication products decreased in comparison to the previous year. In the first half of the year, Scanfil's turnover increased by about 1% in comparison to the previous year.In the period under review, Scanfil's reported operating profit increased by about 10% from the previous year, and stood at EUR 5.1 million. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items of 2012 and 2013, operating profit would have increased by about 30% from the comparison period. The positive trend was among other things caused by successful cost control and product structure changes. Scanfil's solid financial position allows us to develop the company according to the needs of our customers."Development of operationsThe change in Scanfil's sales structure continued, and sales to professional electronics customers during the period under review increased by more than 11% in comparison to the corresponding period last year, accounting for 82% of turnover (72% in the corresponding period in 2012).Sales to telecommunication customers continued to decline, being 18% (28%) of turnover. Scanfil continued active sales efforts to get new professional electronics customers, and especially to expand the client base in Central Europe and China.Scanfil's turnover in second quarter was EUR 48.7 million (EUR 49.3 in the same period in 2012). Turnover decreased by about 1% compared to second quarter of last year, but increased by more than 10% compared to first quarter of this year. The development of turnover in second quarter was affected by the further decrease in demand for telecommunication products. However, the decrease is expected to slow down in the second half of the year.