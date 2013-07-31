© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

Inission could take 64% of Incap

Sweden-based EMS-provider Inission could - if using its options - could own a minimum of 51% and a maximum of 64% of all Incap Corporation's issued and outstanding shares and votes.

As informed by Incap Corporation on 22 July 2013, the comprehensive arrangement agreed between Inission AB and Incap Corporation includes an option for Inission AB to combine and unite Inission AB's business operations with Incap Corporation. The consummation of the transaction is conditional to the use of the option by Inission AB, to the approval of Incap Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting, to the granting of the exemption by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding an obligation to bid and to the approval from Inission AB's financial partners.



If Inission AB uses its option and the transaction is carried out in full, Inission AB will own a minimum of ca. 83,633,115 shares, i.e. 51% and a maximum of ca. 146,315,126 shares, i.e. 64% of all Incap Corporation's issued and outstanding shares and votes. The estimation is based on a EUR/SEK exchange rate of 8.5. The final share of holding is depending on Incap Corporation's share price development and the development of EUR/SEK exchange rate.