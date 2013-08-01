© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

SMK opens sales office in Brazil

SMK Electronics Corporation, a manufacturer of remote controls and consumer electronics components, is expanding its presence in South America with the opening of a new sales office, in São Paulo Brazil.

Directed by Mr. Mario Sergio Stehling Melo and under the supervision of Mr. Alfonso Camacho, SMK’s new office will supply OEM remote control design, development and manufacturing solutions to Pay TV markets in Brazil and neighboring countries.



”Responding to a sustained increase in demand for Pay TV services throughout South America, we are excited to expand our presence there through the opening of a new sales office in Brazil,” said Paul Evans, president of SMK Electronics Corporation, U. S. A. “The São Paulo office, through localized customer involvement, participation and support, is designed to strengthen and expand SMK's business and market penetration, not only in Brazil, but throughout Latin America.”