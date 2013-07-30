© KOE Europe

KOE Europe relocates to new HQ

KOE Europe has relocated its European headquarters. The new KOE Europe office and engineering facility is now located in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, UK.

Following a successful entry into the European display market during 2012, KOE Europe has relocated to a new, dedicated head office. The Bourne End headquarters building has been specially prepared for KOE Europe and includes a fully ESD compliant electronics laboratory where display samples and prototypes are analysed and evaluated for the European market.



Mark Stanley, Sales and Marketing Manager, KOE Europe, commented, "KOE can attribute its continued growth in Europe to an evolving product portfolio and a value proposition that supports the need and requirements of the region's display customers. KOE Europe has an experienced and knowledgeable sales and product management team coupled with a tried and tested pan-European distribution sales channel that has enabled our success during the last twelve months. Our new office HQ will aid and assist our continued growth and development in the European market."



European warehousing and product distribution operations continue to be supported from KOE Europe's Waardenburg logistics facility in the Netherlands.