© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Positive signal for trade relations with China

Last weekend the European Union and China have settled their difference regarding import tariffs on solar modules and their core components (wafers and solar cells).

If this agreement had not been reached the European Commission would have increased the punitive tariff on Chinese PV manufacturers of currently almost 12 percent to an average of 47 percent from August 6. The agreement now includes a minimum price of 57 €Cent / WP for Chinese PV modules and an import restriction of 7 Gigawatt per year. For additional modules the higher tariff of 47.6 percent will then be applied. This agreement will be valid until the end of 2015.



The manufacturers of photovoltaic components machinery and plants in Germany appreciate this agreement in the current proceedings. "We support the settlement of this unnecessary trade conflict. The mutual agreement is a positive signal for our trade relations with China", says Dr. Hannes Hesse, Executive Director of VDMA. The anti-dumping proceedings have caused great uncertainty on the market and thus have slackened the industry's revival.



"Market growth is the single cure for the PV industry which suffers from over-capacities, hard competition and a decrease in prices. Protective tariffs would have been an objection to a market upturn and the necessary security in planning", adds Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of VDMA Photovoltaic Equipment.



VDMA generally supports free trade and and is against tariff- and nontariff trade barriers. Until the very end VDMA has objected to the introduction of anti-dumping measures and has supported a solution by negotiations in order to avoid an escalation. The agreement now achieved confirms VDMA's position.