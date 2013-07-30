© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 30, 2013
ABB completes acquisition of Power-One
ABB announces that it has completed the acquisition of Power-One. An acquisition aiming to place ABB among the top-dogs of suppliers of solar inverters.
“The acquisition of Power-One expands our renewables businesses and provides substantial opportunities to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said ABB’s CEO, Joe Hogan. “The combination of Power-One and ABB is fully in line with our 2015 strategy and creates a global player with the scale to compete successfully. We are pleased to welcome the Power-One employees on board.”
“We are happy to join the ABB family and look forward to a bright common future,” said Richard J. Thompson, CEO of Power-One. “Together we can better address the growing worldwide demand for innovative, renewable energy solutions and strengthen our global leadership. ABB is the right partner and now is the ideal time for our companies to join forces.”
ABB has brought its solutions to the solar PV industry for many years. Solar inverters are one of the fastest-developing technologies in power electronics, requiring substantial research and development (R&D) resources. In 2012, ABB invested about $1.5 billion in R&D overall.
“The combination of these two successful companies will create significant value-driven growth based on global reach, high quality and technology leadership,” said Ulrich Spiesshofer, head of ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division. “We are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”
Power-One employs almost 3'500 people, mainly in China, Italy, the United States and Slovakia.
