Flextronics launches accelerator program

Lab IX, Flextronics' newly created accelerator business, with the aim to keep the company in the frontline of the ever so competitive hardware market.

Flextronics themselves describe Lab IX as “an accelerator business that will provide a broad range of support to early-stage game-changing, disruptive technology companies incorporating hardware and software innovation.”



It is co-located in Milpitas, California, with Flextronics' Product Innovation Center that was announced earlier this year. Lab IX will offer office and shop space, new product introduction services, design and engineering support, and access to Flextronics' global supply chain and manufacturing expertise.



"We are excited to offer Lab IX services to help growing technology companies take their products to market and the next level," said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics. "We believe that engaging with game-changing companies at an early stage will not only benefit Flextronics, but will provide those companies with the ability to leverage a wealth of experience in hardware design, manufacturing and logistics from all of the Flextronics business units and specialized partners in an unprecedented scale."