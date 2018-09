Nexus 7 2nd generation teardown

© iFixit

Heads up — Nexus 7's up! We didn't get enough Google this morning with the Chromecast, so without even waiting for our spudgers to cool down, we eagerly dove into the deep, dark depths of their newest tablet.

Teardown highlights:

Qualcomm APQ8064 Snapdragon S4 Pro Quad-Core CPU (includes the Adreno 320 GPU)

Elpida J4216EFBG 512 MB DDR3L SDRAM (four ICs for 2 GB total)

Analogix ANX7808 SlimPort Transmitter

Texas Instruments BQ51013B Inductive Charging Controller

Qualcomm Atheros WCN3660 WLAN a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and FM Radio Module

SK Hynix H26M51003EQR 16 GB eMMC NAND Flash

Qualcomm PM8921 Quick Charge Battery Management IC

The updated speakers come out next. What do we know about these speakers?

They're stereo.

They sound cool (we tried them briefly before taking out our spudgers).

They are labeled DN17128L000.