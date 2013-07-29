© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Sun Invention partners with Tress Electronics for China

Sun Invention is set to enter into the rapidly growing Chinese PV-market and will start with the production of Plug & Save as well as Plug & Power in Huangshi City.

The local partner of Sun Invention Ltd., the Tress Electronics Group Ltd., will start to manufacture the grid-connected Plug & Save modules as well as the off-grid modules Plug & Power in August. The full production capacity in the Hubei TRESS Industrial Park in Huangshi City is expected to be reached until the end of the year.



„The partnership with Tress is an important milestone in the history of our company and shows that the Sun-Volution is progressing exactly in the right direction”, says Toralf Nitsch, COO of the Sun Invention Ltd. He also pointed out that the great demand was one of the reasons for choosing the large joint venture with Tress.



“Sun Invention enters one of the worlds’ toughest solar markets well prepared, as we bring along excellent expertise and numerous years of experience. Together with the manufacturing experts at Tress we will significantly advance the Sun-Volution also in China. Of course we will not make any quality concessions, as we will produce and sell the Plug & Save solar modules ourselves, which are highly appreciated in Europe.”



The new EPC Company operates under the name Tress Sun Invention Green Energy Ltd. and plans to realize PV-parks with an overall capacity of 417 MW in the upcoming 18 months. In the PV-parks the modules will be put to use which are produced in the joint venture plants by Sun Invention.



“We make solar products intelligent and combine their distribution with our vision of an energy economy which is more just. That’s why we are increasingly recognized as pioneers among the 2nd generation of the solar industry. We are proud to have the possibility to attribute to the energy transition together with colleagues and other manufacturers“, says Nitsch.