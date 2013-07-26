© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Somacis receives Nadcap merit status

Somacis has - once more - been awarded Nadcap Merit status for Electronics at its Italian facilities, covering rigid and HDI PCBs.

The very first European PCB manufacturer to achieve the Nadcap accreditation, Somacis has held the accreditation since 2005.



"Having demonstrated ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap Task Group has determined that Somacis has earned special recognition. This means that, instead of having their next Nadcap audit in twelve months, Somacis has been granted an accreditation that lasts until 30 April 2015", a press release reads.