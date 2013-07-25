© dana-rothstein-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 25, 2013
Modest increase in EMS transaction activity
Data on the first quarter GDP growth rate in the US is consistent with the weak manufacturing activity from the first half of 2013.
Despite this, the outlook for the second half of 2013 remains positive. Positive growth signs are reflected in supply chain sales and US new orders for electronic products. Industry revenue for outsourced manufacturing is expected to grow 4.5% to USD 404.5 billion.
After stagnating EMS revenues in 2012 and 2013 due to the general recovery from the economic crisis, modest growth is expected in the period 2014 to 2016. The regions of CEE and North Africa are expected to outperform Western Europe. Due to slacking demand from the developed world, resulting from years of overspending in the private and public sector, emerging markets are EMS companies’ best hope for growth.
The increase in the usage of electronics in the medical industry is an important source for growth in the electronic manufacturing service industry. The market generated 16 billion of revenue in 2012, a figure that is expected to have an 11% compound annual growth rate to 2019.
Valuations of the EMS Peer Group maintained their level during the second quarter 2013 and levelled off at nearly 6.0x EBITDA, or 0.35x revenues. Markets deliver strong signs of stable growth across all indices . The MPCF EMS performs slightly below the major indices during the first half year 2013.
Raw material prices have been falling over the last 6 months. While aluminium am copper reported smaller price decreases, nickel and tin experienced more significant price deteriorations.
The continued economic and credit market improvements, combined with the general market need to deploy cash, is driving international M&A reports. Moving forward, strategic deals are expected to remain high, due to further consolidating industries and the need to diversify service portfolio into adjacent areas (engineering, human interface solutions, mechatronic services). The largest transaction was the acquisition of Nypro, Inc. by Jabil Circuit Inc. with a transaction value of € 491 million.
M&A activity is expected to increase again, as rallies in stocks and bonds in the first half year of 2013 compensate for a prolonged euro-zone recession. Government actions, such as quantitative easing (QE) or bond-buying measures designed to boost economic growth have boosted the availability of capital , which should encourage cash-rich companies to pursue deals.
After stagnating EMS revenues in 2012 and 2013 due to the general recovery from the economic crisis, modest growth is expected in the period 2014 to 2016. The regions of CEE and North Africa are expected to outperform Western Europe. Due to slacking demand from the developed world, resulting from years of overspending in the private and public sector, emerging markets are EMS companies’ best hope for growth.
The increase in the usage of electronics in the medical industry is an important source for growth in the electronic manufacturing service industry. The market generated 16 billion of revenue in 2012, a figure that is expected to have an 11% compound annual growth rate to 2019.
Valuations of the EMS Peer Group maintained their level during the second quarter 2013 and levelled off at nearly 6.0x EBITDA, or 0.35x revenues. Markets deliver strong signs of stable growth across all indices . The MPCF EMS performs slightly below the major indices during the first half year 2013.
Raw material prices have been falling over the last 6 months. While aluminium am copper reported smaller price decreases, nickel and tin experienced more significant price deteriorations.
The continued economic and credit market improvements, combined with the general market need to deploy cash, is driving international M&A reports. Moving forward, strategic deals are expected to remain high, due to further consolidating industries and the need to diversify service portfolio into adjacent areas (engineering, human interface solutions, mechatronic services). The largest transaction was the acquisition of Nypro, Inc. by Jabil Circuit Inc. with a transaction value of € 491 million.
M&A activity is expected to increase again, as rallies in stocks and bonds in the first half year of 2013 compensate for a prolonged euro-zone recession. Government actions, such as quantitative easing (QE) or bond-buying measures designed to boost economic growth have boosted the availability of capital , which should encourage cash-rich companies to pursue deals.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments