BOR invests in Mydata equipment

For Dutch electronics developer and manufacturer BOR, located in the North of the Netherlands, one recently purchased component placement machine from Mydata has replaced their six existing machines from another supplier.

The machine is providing not only enhanced flexibility and possible component range but also greatly increased throughput capacity. To satisfy strong growth in demand for its services, BOR has purchased a pre-owned MY12 machine, which is capable of mounting up to 21,000 cph and which has capacity for up to 144 tape feeders for 8 mm components.



Before supplying the machine to BOR, Mydata refurbished it and installed the latest compatible version of the operating software. As a result, the MY12 is providing BOR with many of the benefits of Mydata’s latest MY100 generation machines.



The machine will also provide a sound foundation for further business expansion, as it will allow the company to handle much more complex boards cost effectively.