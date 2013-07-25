© beisea dreamstime.com

Toshiba: Production moving to Chinese inland

Toshiba seems to leave the coastal areas of China to go instead into the inner provinces for its production needs.

Toshiba is the latest among a number of companies that have chosen to go ”inland China”, production wise. The local governments are offering subsidies for those who do. Toshiba is said to have some five million Notebooks produced in Chongqin annually - handled by Quanta Computer, according to sources cited by Digitimes.



Other factors contributing to a move to inland China, according to various analysts, are the availability of workers and the lower wages.